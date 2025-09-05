State emergency response resources activated ahead of potential flood threat

TEXAS – The Texas Division of Emergency Management was activated Friday in preparation for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding this weekend, according to a news release.

The exact location of the rainfall remains uncertain, according to KSAT Weather Authority meteorologists, placing dozens of South Texas counties under a marginal flash flood risk late Sunday into Monday morning.

Heavy rainfall associated with Lorena has the possibility to produce flash flooding (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Some areas could face intense downpours with areas receiving five or more inches of rainfall, meteorologists said, while others will remain relatively dry.

Under the activation, the release said the following resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Task Force 1: Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas National Guard: Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with rescues

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Severe Weather Support Package consisting of medics, ambulances and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

KSAT Weather Authority meteorologists are actively tracking storm chances this weekend. Stay tuned on air and online for the latest forecast.

