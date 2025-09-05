Want to treat yourself this month? Here’s a list of deals for September 2025

Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back to 7-Eleven on September 13

SAN ANTONIO – The fall season is just around the corner, and several places in and around San Antonio are offering deals for the month of September.

From a BOGO deal at SONIC to a new McDonald’s Value Menu, there are lots of ways to celebrate the beginning of fall.

Here’s a list of some deals we found:

G’s BBQ

A new barbecue food truck is opening in the 200 block of South Zarzamora Street on Friday, Sept. 5.

Beginning at 5 p.m., while supplies last, there will be discounts on many food items in honor of the grand opening.

These include $5 tacos, brisket sandwiches and baked potatoes. You can learn more on the company’s Facebook page.

SONIC

When guests buy a SONIC Double Smasher online or through the mobile app, they can get a second one for free.

The deal resets every week during September, the restaurant chain said.

Check with your local restaurant to get up-to-date deal information weekly during the promotional period.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

During the month of September, the dessert chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Bundtlet Cakes when you use the promo code “SEPTBOGO25.″

Note: this code did work on select locations in San Antonio. Check with your local establishment to get up-to-date deal information weekly during the promotional period.

Golden Corral

From Sept. 1 to 15, fans can celebrate the start of fall (and football season) with all-you-can-eat Wings.

Bone-in and boneless are available with a variety of sauce choices when you order online or through the app, according to a press release.

Peter Piper Pizza

For National Cheese Pizza Day on Friday, Sept. 5, guests can get a large cheese pizza for $12.99 at select locations in San Antonio.

The chain said the deal is only available when you order through the mobile app.

Dog Haus

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18, and Dog Haus is celebrating with a Buy One Haus Cheeseburger, Get One Free for the day, according to a press release.

Chipotle

College football fans can win a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Sept. 15 at this Mexican restaurant chain.

When you wear a college football jersey after 5 p.m. local time, you can buy an entree and get a second one for free at Chipotle, according to an online press release. This is valid for in-restaurant orders only.

McDonald’s

The fast-food chain is offering several ways to save, starting on Sept. 8.

McDonald’s will have Extra Value Meals, with options available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to an online press release.

The Snack Wrap is also available for $2.99 until the end of the year.

Check with your local restaurant to get up-to-date deal information during the promotional period.

Dunkin’

Hungry for an American classic? The coffee chain is offering a $1 Braided Apple Pie with the purchase of a drink.

This offer is only available for Dunkin’ Rewards Members.

7-Eleven

Bring Your Own Cup Day is back on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Guests can bring a fun container, from popcorn buckets to flower vases, to fill up with any Slurpee flavor for $1.99.

The container must fit within 10-inch cutout.

This deal is available while supplies last.

Wendy’s

Boo! Books are back at Wendy’s in time for spooky season.

Starting this week, guests can get a book for $1, which includes five free Jr. Frosty treat coupons and a $1.99 Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with any purchase, according to an online press release.

These can be ordered by visiting a participating restaurant, ordering at a kiosk, or through the mobile app.

More deals will be added as they are announced. Make sure to check your local store to ensure they are participating in some of these promotions.

