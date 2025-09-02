🍂 Things to do in September: World Heritage Festival, Jazz’SAlive Festival, haunted attractions

World Heritage Festival will be from Sept. 5-8.

The calendar has turned to September, and with fall just around the corner, you know what that means — spooky season is almost here, too.

While the fall season officially begins on Sept. 22, several places in the San Antonio area are gearing up to host thrilling haunted attractions.

You and your family can celebrate and honor San Antonio during the World Heritage Festival from Sept. 3-7. Also happening throughout September is Hispanic Heritage Month, with several places hosting Hispanic-themed events.

If you plan to attend any of these exciting events, submit your photos to KSAT Connect!

Take a look at what September has to offer:

Sept. 1-7 events:

10TH ANNUAL WORLD HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Celebrate and honor San Antonio during the World Heritage Festival from Sept. 3-7. Different events will take place at all San Antonio Missions. You can learn more information here

40TH ANNUAL ZOO RUN: The San Antonio Zoo will host its 40th annual Zoo Run from Sept. 5-6. On Sept. 5, there will be a four-mile challenge along with a spirited four-person relay for adults. On Sept. 6, the zoo will host the Kids Run. Click here for more information.

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs, animatronic insects, until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “ The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “ Lilo & Stitch ” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5.

JUNIOR RANGER DAY: Hosted by the Hosted by the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park , there will be activities for all ages at each mission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 6. Mission Concepción will host the Fresco restored by Junior Rangers event, Mission San José will feature the Find Your Ranger event, Mission San Juan will host the Acequia Rubber Duck Race, Espada Aqueduct will host the Roman Arches event and the Mission Espada will feature the Weaving with a Ranger event.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Sept. 6 as part of Locals Day. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

MANA: The legendary Mexican band will perform its "Vivir Sin Aire" tour at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: SUPERHERO SATURDAY: Enjoy a day packed with free activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Hemisfair as part of Enjoy a day packed with free activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Hemisfair as part of Super Fun Saturday

THE WEEKND: The singer will take the stage for his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3. For tickets, click here

TINY TOT TUESDAY: The San Antonio Zoo encourages families to bring their youngest explorers, ages 3 and under, for a day filled with hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 2. For a list of scheduled activities, click here

VINYL RECORD SHOW: Over 50 vendors from Texas and surrounding states will sell budget-friendly vinyl records during the Vinyl Record Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway. For more information and tickets, click here

Sept. 8-14 events:

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Enjoy an evening of live jazz during Enjoy an evening of live jazz during Jazz in the Garden from 6:30-9 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Japanese Tea Garden.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Sept. 14 as part of Locals Day. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

NATALIA JIMENEZ: The Latin pop singer will perform at the Aztec Theatre at 8 p.m. on Sept. 11. For tickets, click here

Sept. 15-21 events:

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: You can shop and stroll through the You can shop and stroll through the Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 20.

NIGHT MARKET: Pearl will host Pearl will host Night Markets every Wednesday starting Sept. 17. The market, which will be open from 5-9 p.m., will bring themed vendors and live music.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “ Real Women Have Curves ” from 7-10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. If you can’t make it to that film, “In The Heights” will also be shown on Sept. 20.

RHYTHM & BEATS: The Rock at La Cantera will host “ The Rock at La Cantera will host “ Rhythm & Beats ” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20. The event is free and open to the public.

Sept. 22-30 events:

FOURTH FRIDAY: Enjoy a night full of music and live performances from The Grux - A Dave Matthews Tribute Band during the Rock at La Cantera’s Enjoy a night full of music and live performances from The Grux - A Dave Matthews Tribute Band during the Rock at La Cantera’s Fourth Friday event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

JAZZ’SALIVE: Jazz enthusiasts can swing into fall as the 42nd annual Jazz’SAlive Festival returns to San Antonio from Sept. 26-27. The free two-day festival will feature performances from Endea Owens and the Cookout and Pedrito Martinez. Click Jazz enthusiasts can swing into fall as the 42nd annual Jazz’SAlive Festival returns to San Antonio from Sept. 26-27. The free two-day festival will feature performances from Endea Owens and the Cookout and Pedrito Martinez. Click here for more details.

Recurring events:

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Pearl will host author appearances at the Twig Book Shop throughout September. To view a list of dates and authors, click Pearl will host author appearances at the Twig Book Shop throughout September. To view a list of dates and authors, click here

BONSAI WORKSHOP: Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on selected dates throughout September at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are $85. Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on selected dates throughout September at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are $85. Click here for more details.

FOTOSEPTIEMBRE: The Centro Cultural Aztlan will display images from the “FotoSeptiembre - Celebrating Latino Culture and Community” exhibit as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The free exhibit will be on display starting Sept. 5 through Oct. 16, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click The Centro Cultural Aztlan will display images from the “FotoSeptiembre - Celebrating Latino Culture and Community” exhibit as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The free exhibit will be on display starting Sept. 5 through Oct. 16, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

FRONTLINE HEROES: First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the First responders and health professionals will be able to get into the San Antonio Zoo for free throughout September.

HAUNTED HOUSES: If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Many of those haunted houses are opening up to the public in September, and among those popular scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Many of those haunted houses are opening up to the public in September, and among those popular scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click here to read a full list of those spooky attractions.

MARIACHI MONDAYS AT PEARL: Starting Sept. 15, Pearl will host Starting Sept. 15, Pearl will host Mariachi Mondays at Pearl Park from 6-7 p.m. as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additional event dates include Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

