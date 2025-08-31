Celebrate jazz music during 42nd annual Jazz’SAlive Festival in September

SAN ANTONIO – Traditional and Latin Jazz enthusiasts can swing into fall as the 42nd annual Jazz’SAlive Festival returns to San Antonio in September.
The free, two-day event will return to Civic Park at Hemisfair from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 and continue 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.
The festival has been held since 1984, and moved from Travis Park to its current home at Hemisfair in 2023.
Below is the list of jazz artists scheduled to take the stage at Jazz’SAlive:
Friday, Sept. 26
- MiChelle Garibay-Carey
- St. Mary’s University PM Jazz Combo
- Stella Cole
- Mark Little teams up with Melodious Phunk
- Headliner: Endea Owens and the Cookout
Saturday, Sept. 27
- Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso
- The Lighthouse All Stars
- The Soul Spot DJs
- Trumpeter Mike Sailors and saxophonist Elias Haslanger
- USAF Dimensions in Blue Jazz Combo
- Nina & The Gypsies
- The Jason Charos Quintet
- Headliner: Pedrito Martinez
While the festival is a free event, Jazz’SAlive also offers two experiences attendees can purchase.
Single-day premium “Patron Seat” tickets are $60 per day.
The VIP speakeasy experience includes a reserved table for eight people, priced at $1,750 per day or $250 per person.
The speakeasy will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m., with a bourbon tasting paired with hors d’oeuvres scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
To reserve your free general admission ticket or buy premium tickets, click here.
