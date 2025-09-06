Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old man last seen west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old man last seen west of downtown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Anthony Arocha was last seen around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of N. Comal Street, near the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Recommended Videos

According to Bexar County court records, Arocha was formerly jailed in the detention center. He was released just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Arocha is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. He’s bald with brown eyes, DPS said.

He was last noticed wearing a green shirt, gray socks and sandals.

Contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660 if you have information about Arocha’s whereabouts.

Read also