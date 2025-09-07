Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested after Bexar County deputies seize nearly 74 pounds of marijuana, BCSO says

Juan Yosett Velez-Gonzalez, 28, faces a charge of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Juan Yosett Velez-Gonzalez, 28. (Bexar County Jail)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after Bexar County deputies seized nearly 74 pounds of marijuana and more than $8,000 during a search warrant at a downtown home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Juan Yosett Velez-Gonzalez, 28, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 2 on a charge of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, records show.

Deputies conducted the search warrant on Sept. 2 in the 900 block of South Alamo Street.

In a Facebook post, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies saw Velez-Gonzalez leaving the property with a large trash bag.

When deputies approached Velez-Gonzalez, BCSO said he dropped the bag, which was filled with marijuana.

Deputies detained Velez-Gonzalez and searched the home, where they discovered multiple boxes filled with packaged marijuana and $8,450 in illegal drug proceeds, the sheriff’s office said.

The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $184,750, BCSO said.

Velez-Gonzalez was released from the Bexar County jail on Sept. 3, jail records show.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

