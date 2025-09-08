Man killed after fight on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 66-year-old man was killed after a fight on the Northwest Side.

The fight happened just after midnight on Friday in the 100 block of East Sunshine Drive, near Babcock Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, the 66-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were unresponsive in the hallway of a residence.

A witness told police that the two men had been involved in a physical altercation, which ended in the hallway.

The 47-year-old man eventually woke up and was taken to a local hospital with “a laceration to his head,” SAPD said.

Police said the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

