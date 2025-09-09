San Antonio ISD opens bids for repurposing closed campuses

SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two years, the San Antonio Independent School District opened the bidding process to lease buildings and property at campuses it closed amid declining enrollment.

The district is soliciting proposals from individuals, organizations and developers interested in leasing vacant school buildings or the land around them for residential, commercial or other uses, according to the bid website.

The effort follows a series of community surveys and property studies intended to identify the best potential uses for the sites.

The moves stem from the school board’s 2023 decision to close 15 campuses because of low enrollment.

Local residents and community groups were invited to provide input through surveys and public meetings.

The leasing initiative marks a new phase in the district’s effort to address unused facilities and the financial pressures tied to declining student enrollment.

Here is a list of the properties that are currently available:

Brewer – 906 Merida St.

Douglass – 318 Martin Luther King Drive

Gonzales – 518 E. Magnolia Ave.

Lamar – 201 Parland Place

Pickett – 1931 E. Houston St.

The proposals have a series of questions that must be submitted by Sept. 25, and the bids close on Oct. 17.

For more information, click here.

