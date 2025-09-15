After sold-out games in San Antonio, banana ball teams visit patients at CHRISTUS Children’s

Banana Ball players from the Texas Tailgaters and the Party Animals visited Christus Children's

SAN ANTONIO – After playing two sold-out banana ball games over the weekend, players from the Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters teams brought their energy to a different crowd.

On Monday, the players visited patients at CHRISTUS Children’s. Hospital staff celebrated their arrival, along with Ballapeno, the mascot of the San Antonio Missions.

Staff at Christus Chidren's welcomed Banan Ball Players (KSAT 2025)

Staffers held posters together that read, “Welcome to CHRISTUS CHILDRENS.” Another sign said, “Let’s go BANANAS.”

The hospital’s facility dog, Marcus, also joined in on the fun, greeting the players and accompanying them as they met with patients.

Party Animal players Nate Tellier & Bronson Balholm greet Christus Children's therapy dog Marcus (KSAT 2025)

In the playroom, Party Animal pitcher Nate Tellier made slime with some of the children. In the other corner, Texas Tailgaters infielder Jonathon Luders played Connect 4 with another patient.

Party Animal pitcher Nate Tellier makes slime with patients at Christus Children's (KSAT 2025)

Party Animals pitcher Blake Benson and the MIssions' Ballapeno take a photo with a patient at Christus Children's (KSAT 2025)

Party Animal catcher Bronson Balholm makes a video with a patient at Christus Children's (KSAT 2025)

Banana ball, known for its fast-paced twist on traditional baseball, features choreographed dances and lively celebrations that have gone viral on social media.

Party Animal catcher Bronson Balholm taught one patient the steps to the viral “Hey Baby” dance, and another patient even taught the team his own moves.

The players then split up to read stories to patients and visit the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The Missions' Ballapeno, Texas Tailgaters infielder Jonathon Luders & Party Animal catcher Bronson Balholm take a photo with a patient at Christus Childrens (KSAT 2025)

Players from the Party Animals, the Texas Tailgaters & the Missions' Ballapeno take a photo with a former patient at Christus Children's hospital (KSAT 2025)

Texas Tailgaters infielder Jonathon Luders talks to a patient at Christus Children's (KSAT 2025)

Texas Tailgaters pitcher Zach Blankenship, Party Animals pitcher Blake Benson and utility player Sal Jacobo also visited with patients.

For the patients who couldn’t see the players, the teams recorded a video message.

“Keep on going, stay strong, we love you guys so much,” the message said, in part. “Keep on smiling, being positive, good things are coming.”

Players from the Party Animals, the Texas Tailgaters & the Missions' Ballapeno record a message for patients at Christus Children's hospital (KSAT 2025)

Banana Ball players from the Texas Tailgaters and the Party Animals visited Christus Children's (KSAT 2025)

The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters will play next in Round Rock on Sept. 19-20.

