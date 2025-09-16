‘It takes a lot to succeed’: San Antonio Startup Week works to help video game developers

SAN ANTONIO – This year, San Antonio Startup Week has partnered with the Greater Gaming Society of San Antonio to host a Gaming Summit.

The event will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs, video game developers and investors while discussing the future of game development in San Antonio.

“Startup Week is a time for innovation and creativity. And to me, the most creative and innovative thing lately is video games, like the fact that you can create your own video game from your home PC or you can download free programs to do so,” said Greater Gaming Society Head Ansley Partosa. “We all assume they’re like, somewhere off, far away online, but who knows, they could be your neighbor”.

Recently, independent video game developers had the chance to showcase some of their work at Geekdom.

Zachary Helms, an indie developer and one of the co-owners of Two Brain Games, says he’s never had a chance like this before.

“Today’s kind of like dipping a toe in the water of the business side of what San Antonio has to offer,” he said. "It takes a lot (to succeed). You need a good base concept that can grab people, you need good art, you need to have a community or be able to build a community".

The Gaming Summit, taking place at Geekdom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will give developers the chance to meet with the business community while pitching their games to entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors.

Read more: