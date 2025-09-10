Entrepreneurs fine-tune business pitches during San Antonio Startup Day

SAN ANTONIO – Several startup founders will share their business pitches and learn about the San Antonio Entrepreneurial ecosystem on Wednesday.

The group of business owners has been preparing for San Antonio Startup Week on Oct. 13-17, with the chance to compete for investment from the community.

“That is a microcosm of what the week will be like, and you can experience the different workshops and also see some of the startups firsthand, so you know what to expect for the week," said Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom.

The day will start off with One Million Cups at Launch SA, giving founders the chance to hone in on their pitches and ideas through feedback with fellow entrepreneurs.

After that, activities will move to Geekdom with panels and information sessions on what to expect for Startup Week.

The day will conclude with the release of the full schedule of events for San Antonio Startup Week, during which attendees will explore the companies in the incubator.

“We have a program called our incubator, 11 companies are going through it right now, and they’re going to be showing off what they built," Woodin said.

You can find a schedule for Startup Day listed below.

9:00–10:00 a.m.: 1 Million Cups (at Launch SA)

10:00–10:30 a.m.: San Antonio Startup Week FAQ Session – David Ramirez (at Launch SA)

10:00–11:00 a.m.: Word from Geekdom’s CEO & Open Networking – Charles Woodin

10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.: Indie Game Devs Open Play & Playtesting – Greater Gaming Society

11:00–11:45 a.m.: Indie Gaming Devs Panel – Zelig Garza, Zachary Helms, Ryan Beltran, Cameron; moderated by Ansley Partosa

12:00 p.m.: Credit for Growth: Scaling Without Losing Control – Texas Capital Bank

1:00–1:45 p.m.: The Power of Two: Building a Startup Community Through Mentorship – Leslie Chasnoff and Brian Sierakowski

2:00–2:45 p.m.: Fast Pitches, Big Impact: A Sneak Peek at MissionPitch – Leslie Chasnoff and MissionPitch participants

3:00–3:45 p.m.: Pathways to Success: Leveraging Business Advising & Community Resources – Crystal Darby (SBDC) and Carlos Acosta (Launch SA)

4:00–4:15 p.m.: Geekdom Programming, PechaKucha-Style – Charles Woodin

4:30–6:00 p.m.: Startup Day Mixer – networking, small bites, and drinks

6:00–8:00 p.m.: Geekdom Q3 Incubator Showcase at the Geekdom Event Center

Read more: