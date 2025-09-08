Entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders prepare for 2025 San Antonio Startup Week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week has reached its 10th year of bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders for conversations about the Alamo City’s economic future.

SASW has opened registration for the free event, hosted by Geekdom.

“Our startup ecosystem is just under the perception or that noise threshold that everybody across the city hears and feels,” said Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom. “Once you enter into this ecosystem and you see the things that we see and feel every day, you become immersed.”

This year’s SASW will feature billionaire David Lubetzky as a keynote speaker, alongside several events where entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas to investors.

“It’s a great place to go if you have an idea and kind of want to understand how you even take that first step. That can sometimes be the scariest part,” said entrepreneur Franklin Morris.

Morris created an AI software called Tabz that monitors competitor news, social media posts, product rollouts, messaging campaigns, and price reductions for businesses.

“Most of the time now, that’s done manually, if it’s done at all. And so, yeah, it solves, I think, a very pressing problem for marketers, for sales teams, for software companies looking to grow in very, very busy spaces,” Morris said.

He’s attended several SASWs in the past and is now looking forward to acting as a mentor for anyone else looking to participate in this year’s events.

Morris has lived in cities like Austin and San Francisco for his work, but believes San Antonio offers the best of every other market.

“I’m a father now. This is a place where I could send my kid to a good school. I can build a business. I can have a good career without necessarily sacrificing the things you would living in a very, very expensive market like San Francisco.”

SASW will run from Oct. 13-17. For more information on registering for events, you can visit their website here.