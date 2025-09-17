BCSO searching for 41-year-old man last seen in southeast Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding 41-year-old Anthony Jones.

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen in southeast Bexar County.

Anthony Jones, 41, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 3000 block of Research Plaza near South Presa Street.

Recommended Videos

Jones is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

In a Facebook post, BCSO said Jones also has a scar above his lip and tattoos on his forearm.

Anyone with any information on Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email them at missingpersons@bexar.org.