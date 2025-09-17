Get your child’s car seat checked at this free community event in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas – Is your child’s car seat secure?

The Schertz, Cibolo and Selma Police Departments will be conducting a free car seat check on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Schertz Community Playscape.

Certified technicians will be on-site in the 600 block of Westchester Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to ensure your little ones are safe on the road, according to a Facebook post.

All you need to do is bring your car, the car seat you want to check and your child to this community event.

This is a part of Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 21 to 27.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of all child car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly, even though most parents believe they understand how to install them correctly.

When correctly installed, car seats for children reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 71% for infants and 54% in passenger cars.

