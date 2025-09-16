More than 17,000 Honda vehicles recalled due to power steering failure

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Several automakers are issuing recalls for certain vehicle models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The companies involved have found issues with steering, rearview camera, electrical system and more.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Ford

The company is recalling around 1.4 million of its vehicles because the rearview camera may not work, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

The NHTSA said affected models include:

2015-2019

Lincoln MKC

Mustang

F-350 SD

F-250 SD

F-450 SD

2015-2017

Lincoln Navigator

Expedition

2015-2018

Edge

Transit Connect

2016-2019

F-550 SD

Transit

2017-2019

Econoline

2019

Ranger

Dealers will inspect and replace the camera as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be sent on Sept. 22, while additional letters will be mailed once the final remedy is available.

VINs involved in the recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S89, the NHTSA said.

Owners with questions can call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

You can find the recall information here.

Mazada

Around 104,854 of the company’s 2024 to 2025 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) are being recalled because the fuel gauge may display an inaccurate reading.

This may result in the vehicle unexpectedly running out of fuel and stalling, increasing the risk of a crash. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The NHTSA said dealers will update the body control module (BCM) for free.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on Nov. 1.

The company’s number for this recall is 78251, the NHTSA said. Owners can contact Mazada’s customer service at 1-800-222-5500, option six.

You can find the recall information here.

Rivian Automotive

The company is recalling approximately 24,214 of its 2025 R1S and R1T vehicles due to an outdated software system that may cause the Hands-Free Highway Assist Software to incorrectly identify other cars.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Rivian has released an over-the-air software update for users to install for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 4. Owners can contact the company’s customer service at 1-888-748-4261.

Rivian’s number for this recall is FSAM-1744.

You can find the recall information here.

Honda

The company is recalling approximately 17,334 of its 2025 Acura RDX vehicles due to a potential issue with the power steering.

This may cause it to enter a failsafe mode and require greater effort to steer, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported by Honda.

Dealers will reprogram the electric power steering for free.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Oct. 20. The NHTSA said the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Honda’s number for this recall is GMS.

You can find the recall information here.

The company is recalling approximately 7,492 of its 2020 to 2022 and 2024 to 2025 CRF1100 Africa Twin motorcycles due to a potential issue with the left handlebar switch handle, which controls the high beams and horn, that may corrode and stop working.

Dealers will replace the left handlebar switch assembly for free, the NHTSA said.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk will be mailed on Nov. 3, and an additional letter will be sent once the final remedy is available around Jan 30, 2026.

The VINs involved in this recall are now available to search on the NHTSA’s database.

Honda’s number for this recall is KS8, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

For questions about these recalls, you can contact Honda’s customer service at 1-866-784-1870.

Ducati

The company is pulling approximately 10,182 of its motorcycles because the rear wheel axle could break while someone is riding, increasing the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA said affected models include:

2020-2021

Panigale V4 SL

2019-2024

Panigale V4 R

2018-2024

Panigale V4

Panigale V4 S

2023-2025

Streefighter

2020-2022

Streetfighter V4

Dealers will replace the rear wheel axle for free.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Sept. 25.

The company’s number for this recall is SRV-RCL-25-002.

The NHTSA said owners can contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

You can find the recall information here.