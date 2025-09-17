Organizers with The Big Give look to surpass last year’s funding effort

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers behind The Big Give aim to surpass the historic $6 million raised last year.

The Big Give is a 24-hour event that starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

It is a day set up to bring attention to the work done by nonprofits and collaborate as a unit to raise as much money as possible.

There are over 420 nonprofits in 15 counties signed up.

The community support is boosted by corporate sponsors who help match donations at given times. Each organization is responsible for drawing attention to and highlighting its cause. The funds they receive are unrestricted, allowing nonprofits to spend the money on immediate needs not covered by other donations, state, or federal funding.

The Good Samaritan Center on the West Side is one of those nonprofits part of the Big Give.

KSAT sat down with Ashley Andrade, a client at Good Samaritan. Andrade says the low-cost to no-cost child development is a huge help to families like hers.

“Thank you for all that you do,” Andrade said. “If it weren’t for people like them, we wouldn’t be able to have all the services that we do that they’re able to provide for us. So, it is a blessing.”

