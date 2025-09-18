Art, play and innovation will take over Houston Street for International Park(ing) Day

Houston Street looking east from St Mary's Street. Houston Street will transform on Friday, Sept. 19, for International Park(ing) Day, to be a pedestrian-only route.

SAN ANTONIO – Houston Street in downtown San Antonio will see art, play and innovation take over for International Park(ing) Day on Friday.

The global project temporarily converts parking spaces into public parks and social spaces, according to a City of San Antonio news release.

The theme of this year’s event is “Curb the Power: Micro Acts of Civil Joy.” Visitors will receive passports and can earn prizes by visiting the booths on the route and getting their passports stamped.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, Houston Street from Main Street to Flores Street will be closed to vehicles.

Centro San Antonio, the 80|20 Foundation and the Texas Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects are collaborating on the project.

Several city departments and vendors will be situated along the route, with a route mimicking a slice of the planned VIA Metropolitan Transit Green Line, the release said.

“National Park(ing) Day allows us to show the public what happens when streets are designed safer for everyone – from bus transit to pedestrians, to bike riders and drivers,” said Catherine “Cat” Hernandez, director of the city’s Transportation Department. “Think of it as a street fair, showcasing the best in designing communities around transit hubs.”

The city’s complete streets policy and transit-oriented development policies will be part of the event.

