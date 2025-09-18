Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man critically injured after being shot twice on West Side, SAPD says

Shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near El Paso and South Chupaderas streets

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. near El Paso and South Chupaderas streets. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after he was shot twice on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. near El Paso and South Chupaderas streets.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said officers found shell casings near Torreon Street, where witnesses reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots.

The man allegedly ran down Chupaderas Street after the shooting before collapsing at El Paso and South Chupaderas streets, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and side of his body, SAPD said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooter is unknown, and the weapon has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos