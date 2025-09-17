Neighbor recounts efforts to save teen driver who crashed after being shot, killed

Sheriff's deputies blocked off Steep Valley from one end to the other Tuesday as detectives investigated the fatal shooting and crash.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A neighbor says he tried everything to save a driver who was found fatally wounded inside a car that crashed in a northeast Bexar County neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KSAT 12 News he woke up to a loud crash outside his home on Steep Valley, not far from FM 78 and Walzem Road.

Immediately, he said, he ran out of his home to the car which had come to a stop a few homes down from his, then noticed the driver inside.

“I took the victim out of the car and started CPR,” he said. “Initially I did just think (he was injured) from the crash, but as I was doing CPR, I saw the blood.”

The neighbor says he realized the victim had been shot “a couple of times” and had no pulse.

This wreckage remains in a northeast Bexar County neighborhood where a driver was shot and killed. The fatally wounded driver crashed into this car as he attempted to drive away from the area. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Within minutes, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies were on scene, ultimately declaring the driver’s death a homicide.

Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, said the person in the car, which was stolen, has tentatively been identified as a 16-year-old boy.

Garcia told reporters at the scene Tuesday that the shooting appeared to be due to a feud involving the teen and someone inside a home down the street from the crash site.

He confirmed Wednesday morning that during a search of the home, detectives found shell casings in a second-floor room, indicating that someone inside it fired shots through a now-broken window.

Detectives say they found shell casings inside the home near the shattered window. They believe someone in that room fired shots, fatally wounding the driver. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Once he was hit, the teen sped off, then crashed into a parked car. Garcia estimated the teen was traveling about 70 miles per hour when he hit the parked car, knocking it two houses down from its original location.

The neighbor who spoke to KSAT 12 anonymously said the vehicle that was hit belonged to a friend of his.

The car that was hit remained parked on the street Wednesday morning, its front end severely damaged.

The neighbor said the shooting and crash has not shattered his sense of safety.

“This is very much a one-off on this block. This is not, like, a recurring theme,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, sheriff’s investigators had not made any arrests.

Garcia said of the nearly half dozen people who were taken away in handcuffs Tuesday, all had been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or send an email to bcsotips@bexar.org.

