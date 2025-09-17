Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with North Side crash, SAPD says

Jaime Cruz Martinez was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $150,000 bond

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Jaime Cruz Martinez's booking photo. (Bexar County jail) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Jaime Cruz Martinez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond, records show.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 16500 block of US Highway 281 North near the exit for Thousand Oaks Drive.

A man driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, later identified as Martinez, crashed into the back of a Ford Ranger, police stated.

Due to the crash, the Ford Ranger collided with another vehicle.

An SAPD preliminary report indicated that Martinez was speeding before the collision.

A 30-year-old man driving the Ford Ranger was pinned inside the truck. He was later pronounced dead after the crash, according to police.

The 30-year-old man has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

