Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with North Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Jaime Cruz Martinez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond, records show.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 16500 block of US Highway 281 North near the exit for Thousand Oaks Drive.

A man driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, later identified as Martinez, crashed into the back of a Ford Ranger, police stated.

Due to the crash, the Ford Ranger collided with another vehicle.

An SAPD preliminary report indicated that Martinez was speeding before the collision.

A 30-year-old man driving the Ford Ranger was pinned inside the truck. He was later pronounced dead after the crash, according to police.

The 30-year-old man has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

