Man charged with capital murder in Northwest Side apartment complex shooting, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old San Antonio man was arrested and charged with capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed two men during an altercation, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Officers were dispatched for a shooting call at a Northwest Side apartment complex around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road.

When officers arrived, they found two men — identified as 26-year-old Jorge Espejo Gudino and 42-year-old Jose Yanez-Nava — on the ground with gunshot wounds, the affidavit states. Both died at the scene, according to police.

Officers then began investigating and learned from witnesses that a man, later identified as Joe Perez, drove into the complex and pulled up to Yanez-Nava and Espejo Gudino, who were with a group.

He then got out of the vehicle and shot and killed Espejo Gudino before fleeing, the affidavit said.

The shooting prompted Yanez-Nava to throw a rock at Perez’s car, which led him to stop driving and chase him down before shooting and killing him, according to the affidavit.

Two days later, officers got a lead on Perez, as they pointed to shell casings that were recovered, matching up with a previous case in which he was charged.

Additionally, police said Perez was associated with a red sedan, which was spotted at the original shooting, and found at his home when they arrived to arrest him, the arrest affidavit said.

Court records show Perez faces an $800,000 bond in connection with the deaths.

A current mugshot was not immediately available for Perez. Check back for updates.

