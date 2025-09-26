Jourdanton High School teacher fired following social media post about Charlie Kirk assassination

JOURDANTON, Texas – Jourdanton Independent School District’s school board fired a teacher after the instructor made a social media post about the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The school board discussed the teacher’s employment status during a special meeting on Tuesday night.

Jourdanton ISD Superintendent Dr. Tracy Canter confirmed the termination of high school teacher Matthew Justin Holland to KSAT.

Kirk was shot and killed during a Sept. 10 college event in Utah on his “American Comeback Tour.” He was engaging in a debate with students on Utah Valley University’s campus when the attack took place.

While the contents of Holland’s social media post were not confirmed to KSAT, the district released a statement to its social media accounts on Sept. 12 that appeared to refer to Holland.

“A recent social media post by one of our teachers regarding this tragedy does not reflect the values, mission, or expectations of Jourdanton ISD,” the district’s Facebook post read, in part. “We want to be absolutely clear: Jourdanton ISD condemns any language, behavior, or actions that are disrespectful, discriminatory, or show insensitivity toward victims of violence, their families, or our broader community.”

Jourdanton ISD Statement Our thoughts are with the Charlie Kirk family, loved ones, and all who are grieving during this... Posted by Jourdanton Pride on Friday, September 12, 2025

Canter told KSAT that Holland had been a geography, social studies and technology teacher at the high school since the 2014-15 academic year.

On Sept. 12, the same day as Jourdanton ISD’s social media post, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) said it would investigate educators accused of making “inappropriate content” on social media.

In the letter sent to superintendents statewide, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said that the agency had learned some Texas public school educators posted or shared “reprehensible” comments related to the assassination.

“These educators’ comments do not reflect the vast majority of Texas teachers who are dedicated practitioners that work diligently to serve more than 5.5 million impressionable young minds in our classrooms,” Morath said in the letter, in part.

All documentation of educators who shared inappropriate content will be referred to TEA’s Educator Investigations Division, the letter stated.

Morath said the posts could violate the Educators’ Code of Ethics, and each case will be reviewed to determine whether sanctionable conduct occurred.

“While the exercise of free speech is a fundamental right we are all blessed to share, it does not give carte blanche authority to celebrate or sow violence against those that share differing beliefs and perspectives,” Morath wrote.

On Sept. 15, a TEA spokesperson told KSAT that the agency had received approximately 180 complaints regarding educators’ posts after Kirk’s death.

The agency also sent KSAT the following statement, which is attributed to Morath.

“While all educators are held to a high standard of professionalism, there is a difference between comments made in poor taste and those that call for and incite further violence - the latter of which is clearly unacceptable. TEA’s Educator Investigations Division has already begun its review, and I will be recommending to the State Board for Educator Certification that such individuals have their certification suspended and be rendered ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on Sept. 15

