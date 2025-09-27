Driver’s windshield cracked after nude rock-throwing suspect leads police on foot chase downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Gary Athans may have lost a windshield on his visit to San Antonio, but he gained an unforgettable story in the process.

The Gillespie County man was one of at least five drivers hit by a man chucking rock and concrete Thursday. The rock thrower then stripped down and led police and one of Athans’ friends on a foot chase in downtown San Antonio.

Athans then had to slowly drive the 60 miles back home with a caved-in windshield, carefully peering past the cracks.

“I wasn’t angry,” he said. “I just figured this is one of the things that when you come to the city, you know?”

San Antonio police identified the suspect as Victor Hernandez Jr., 28, and booked him on multiple charges of criminal mischief, evading arrest and attempting to take an officer’s weapon.

Athans believes something was off with Hernandez.

“I prayed for his wellness. I prayed for him to get better, for someone to wrap their arms around him and help him, guide him through,” Athans said. “He’s probably harmless as a heel hound. He probably doesn’t mean to hurt anybody.”

San Antonio police said they can’t legally say whether or not someone has a mental health diagnosis. They have not said whether they believe drugs were involved.

Though he prefers the quiet of his Hill Country home outside Fredericksburg, Athans said he had agreed to give some friends a ride into San Antonio.

But trying to find a wrong address put them in the wrong situation.

Athans was driving toward downtown on Broadway, under Interstate 37, when he saw cars swerving in front of him. He heard a boom that he believes must have been a rock bouncing off his truck’s roof.

When a car ahead of him moved, Athans saw Hernandez standing with a rock in his hands.

“I mean it was half the size of him,” Athans said. “And I don’t know how he threw it. But I stopped, and then I tried to swerve to get out of his way and he just chunked it right up here into the glass.”

Athans said he pulled over, and Hernandez started taking his clothes off in the middle of the street.

He said there was at least one San Antonio police officer there, but she didn’t seem able to catch Hernandez. One of Athans’ friends jumped out of the back and helped chase him down.

While police say officers located Hernandez nude on Interstate 35, Athans said his friend was able to hold him down “on the other side of the field” until more officers arrived.

“It looked like look like somebody from the hills of Tennessee chasing a naked man,” he said.

Athans saw Hernandez hauled back by police on both sides.

“He was buck naked. He didn’t have a stitch of clothes on,” Athans said. “And that’s when sadness came over me.”

Athans said getting angry over the situation didn’t make sense. Instead, he said, “it’s all about forgiveness.”

“This windshield will be fixed today. This young man won’t be fixed for a long time, if ever,” Athans said.

