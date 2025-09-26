SAPD identifies man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks, large concrete pieces at vehicles downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers have identified the man who was arrested for throwing rocks and large pieces of concrete at vehicles downtown, the department said in a Friday preliminary report.

Victor Gustavo Hernandez, 28, was charged with criminal mischief, attempting to take an officer’s weapon and evading arrest, the report states. He was booked into the Bexar County jail on a combined $39,000 bond, court records show.

Officers responded to multiple calls just before noon on Thursday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street. Those calls described a man, later identified as Hernandez, throwing rocks at vehicles, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the department said Hernandez started taking off his clothes and also threw his shoes at the officers as he attempted to run away toward Interstate 35.

Hernandez was found naked on the interstate and was later detained, according to police.

Authorities said Hernandez caused a felony dollar amount of damage to six vehicles.

Hernandez was medically cleared at the scene by San Antonio Fire Department officials. However, in the process, he also tried to take an officer’s weapon, the report states.

