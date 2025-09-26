Man arrested for allegedly causing more than $25K in damage to NE Side charter school, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Northeast Side charter school, causing more than $25,000 in damage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bexar County court records show Estevan Hernandez, 32, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with criminal mischief as well as burglary of a building.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police were contacted by staff Monday at a BASIS San Antonio charter school in the 11000 block of Interstate 35 North regarding the incident.

The affidavit stated that the incident happened on Sept. 9.

Surveillance video recovered from the school allegedly showed Hernandez vandalizing several objects, according to the affidavit.

The arrest warrant details the affected items. Below are the damages and their estimated costs:

10-foot window parcels: $20,000

Door panels: between $5,000 and $10,000

Wall: $200

Television: $500

In a statement sent to KSAT on Friday, BASIS San Antonio Northeast said no students or staff members were at the school at the date and time of the incident.

According to the school, repairs were made in time for instruction to resume on Sept. 11.

“The safety and well-being of our school community is always our top priority,” the school said, in part. “We are grateful for the swift response and partnership of the San Antonio Police Department, as well as the support of our families, staff and the entire BASIS San Antonio Northeast community.”

Court records indicate Hernandez faces a $10,000 bond for each charge.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: