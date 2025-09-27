Viva Mexico Women’s Festival returns in October to celebrate women in music and culture

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The third-annual Viva Mexico Women’s Festival is returning! Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 5, as Mission Marquee Plaza comes alive with a vibrant, family-friendly celebration honoring women in music, arts, business and culture.

Recommended Videos

This year’s festival promises an unforgettable lineup of all-female music ensembles spanning genres such as Mariachi, Cumbia, and Tejano, along with mesmerizing Ballet Folklorico performances. Attendees will also enjoy local artisans, food trucks and women-led small businesses, creating a full day of cultural connection and inspiration.

Featured performers include:

Mariachi De Mi Rancho

Sonora Hechicera

Mariachi Las Alteñas

Llamativa

The Tiarras

Vinyl DJ Laura (La Guira de ATX)

Ballet Folklorico Sol de SA

These talented women not only showcase incredible artistry but also highlight the richness of San Antonio’s cultural heritage and the significant contributions of women across generations.

“The Viva Mexico Women’s Festival is more than just a concert, it’s a movement to honor and elevate women in the arts and beyond,” said Valerie Vargas Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Los Altos Mariachi Arts Council. “We’re excited to spotlight incredible female talent while creating a space for families, youth, and businesses to connect, celebrate, and be inspired.”

Event details

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Location: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214

Featuring: All-female music ensembles, Ballet Folklorico, artisan vendors, food trucks, and more

Admission: Free and open to the public (VIP passes with food and beverage access available)

The Viva Mexico Women’s Festival is a celebration of creativity, leadership and cultural impact. By combining music, dance, and entrepreneurship, the festival empowers women, fosters community pride, and inspires audiences of all ages.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a day of culture, connection and celebration in the heart of San Antonio.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: