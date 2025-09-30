3 men flee scene of North Side ATM robbery in white BMW, San Antonio police say

A robbery at a Bank of America on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Three men fled in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash after an ATM robbery on the North Side, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

Officers had responded to a call for a robbery around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday at a Bank of America in the 20900 block of U.S. Highway 281 near Evans Road.

The report states that SAPD officers were informed that a person pushed an employee servicing an ATM. An unspecified amount of money was then stolen from the machine.

A white 2011 BMW fled from the location with three men inside the vehicle, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

