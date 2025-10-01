‘Dangerous’ teen takeover parties taking toll on local families, Bexar County sheriff’s investigators say

SAN ANTONIO – Gatherings known as “teen takeovers” have been taking a heavy toll on local families lately, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators.

The gatherings, or parties, often involve large groups of teens and young adults, meeting up at abandoned properties or vacant homes.

In some cases, though, the happy time they had planned has turned to heartache.

“We know that these parties are dangerous and have turned fatal,” said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. “Kids come with stolen weapons, and they get into fights.”

That is what investigators say happened this past weekend, ending with the death early Sunday morning of Alianna Ujueta. The 17-year-old was shot in the head when someone fired a gun during a fight.

Ujueta’s death is only the latest in what appears to be a trend, mainly happening in Southwest Bexar County.

In August 2024, Landyn Reyes, 17, was attending a similar gathering on Mill Valley Drive when he was hit by gunfire and killed.

A few months before that, in March, Desirae Rivera, 21, was shot and killed at a party on Old Pearsall Road.

Yet another takeover party in April of this year resulted in about $1,500 in property damage.

Garcia said news about these gatherings is usually spread through social media, and they can attract hundreds of attendees, including minors.

He encourages parents to keep a close watch on their teens, to keep them from ending up in a dangerous or deadly situation.

“We know that children have cellphones. There are ways to monitor them,” Garcia said, “to know where they’re at, at all times. To know their locations in the event that we have a situation like this occur.”

Investigators are still working to find the shooter involved in Ujueta’s death.

Anyone with video from the party or information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000, or email bcsotips@bexar.org.