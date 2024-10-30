Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: BCSO expected to announce 2 new arrests in shooting death of woman at Southwest Side party

Desirae Rivera, 21, was killed in March

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to announce two arrests in the homicide of Desirae Rivera, a 21-year-old woman shot and killed at a Southwest Side party in March.

The BCSO press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday. Watch the livestream in the player above.

Rivera’s family has been vocal in seeking justice, describing the anguish they’ve experienced since her death.

The woman’s death occurred after a disagreement broke out during a large, unauthorized gathering on Old Pearsall Road that was promoted heavily on social media.

Responding to the 4 a.m. shooting call, deputies found Rivera fatally wounded and another man, 29, with non-life-threatening injuries.

As investigators have pieced together witness accounts and gathered evidence over recent months, the arrests mark a significant step forward in providing answers for the Rivera family.

Last month, Salazar announced the first arrest in connection with the deadly shooting.

Jonathan Arriola, 20, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but Salazar also said the suspect could face additional charges.

According to court records, Arriola remains in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. For both charges, Arriola is facing a combined $325,000 bond.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

