Hunt ISD recognized by Texas governor for academic performance

HUNT, Texas – A Hill Country school in Kerr County is being recognized among hundreds across the state for its academic performance.

Hunt ISD was among 28 Texas schools recognized in the inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools program.

According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, schools are recognized for their outstanding academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Texas is on the pathway to become No. 1 in educating our children,” Abbott said.

The news comes about a month after President Donald Trump announced the end of the federal Blue Ribbon program, which recognized high-achieving schools.

Abbott’s release stated the former program transitioned back to state leadership as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s efforts to return education control back to “where it belongs.”

