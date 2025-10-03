Hunt ISD recognized by Texas governor for academic performance

HUNT, Texas – A Hill Country school in Kerr County is being recognized among hundreds across the state for its academic performance.
Hunt ISD was among 28 Texas schools recognized in the inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools program.
According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, schools are recognized for their outstanding academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps.
“Texas is on the pathway to become No. 1 in educating our children,” Abbott said.
The news comes about a month after President Donald Trump announced the end of the federal Blue Ribbon program, which recognized high-achieving schools.
Abbott’s release stated the former program transitioned back to state leadership as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s efforts to return education control back to “where it belongs.”
Here’s the list of other Texas schools recognized in 2025:
- Barbers Hill ISD – Barbers Hill Elementary North
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Kent Elementary
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – Rosemeade Elementary
- Dallas – St. Rita Catholic School
- George West ISD – George West Primary School
- Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Katy
- Harmony Public Schools (Houston West) – Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land
- Harmony Public Schools (North Texas) – Harmony Science Academy – Euless
- Houston ISD – Carnegie Vanguard High School
- Houston ISD – Project Chrysalis Middle School
- Houston ISD – Thompson Elementary
- Houston – Jack Segal Academy of Beth Yeshurun
- Hunt ISD – Hunt School
- La Joya ISD – Diaz-Villarreal Elementary
- Lamar CISD – Meyer Elementary
- Laredo ISD – Daiches Elementary
- Laredo ISD – D D Hachar Elementary
- Laredo ISD – Macdonell Elementary
- Mumford ISD - Mumford Elementary
- Palo Pinto ISD – Palo Pinto Elementary
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD – PJSA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School
- Roma ISD – Delia Gonzalez Garcia Elementary
- Roma ISD – RT Barrera Elementary
- Sharyland ISD – Harry Shimotsu Elementary
- Tidehaven ISD – Markham Elementary
- Tyler ISD – Tyler ISD Early College High School
- Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary
- Wylie ISD – Dodd Elementary