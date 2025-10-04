Skip to main content
Local News

Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Uvalde, officials say

Crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Grove Street and Benson Road

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UVALDE, Texas – A male driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday morning in Uvalde, according to the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials responded to the crash just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Benson Road.

The department said firefighters found the driver trapped beneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

UVFD said the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. KSAT has reached out to the agency for more information.

Additional information was not immediately available.

