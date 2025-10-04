Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Uvalde, officials say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UVALDE, Texas – A male driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday morning in Uvalde, according to the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials responded to the crash just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Benson Road.

The department said firefighters found the driver trapped beneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

UVFD said the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. KSAT has reached out to the agency for more information.

Additional information was not immediately available.

