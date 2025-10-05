SAPD: Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into concrete pillar on West Side, juvenile passenger injured

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a concrete pillar on U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side, seriously injuring a juvenile passenger, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 West near Hunt Lane.

Police said the driver was exiting the main lanes when he lost control on the right side of the access road and crashed head-on into a concrete pillar.

The juvenile passenger, who was in the front seat, suffered serious bodily injuries, SAPD said. The passenger and driver were both taken to a hospital for further treatment.

During the investigation, police said the driver showed signs of intoxication and was later confirmed to be intoxicated.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

