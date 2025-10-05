Vape shop employee shoots man during attempted robbery on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A vape shop employee allegedly shot a man multiple times during an attempted robbery on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to the shop just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Bandera Road.

Police said the man, who was wearing a mask, entered the location and approached the employee of the shop with a handgun while demanding property.

The employee pulled out their own firearm and shot the man several times, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

