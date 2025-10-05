Vape shop employee shoots man during attempted robbery on Northwest Side, police say

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.