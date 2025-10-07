18-year-old man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES, Texas – A suspect is now in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday that also injured another person in Gonzales, according to police.

Miguel Vasquez, 18, was booked into the Gonzales County jail on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, the Gonzales Police Department told KSAT on Tuesday.

Officers were initially dispatched on a shots-fired call at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of St. Vincent Street, which is located in downtown Gonzales.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save his life, the department said Charles Kalisek, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 40-year-old man, was airlifted to a local hospital in San Antonio.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Gonzales Police Department, the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

