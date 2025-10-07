Loma Park’s Walk & Bike to School Day promotes safety, recognizes National Pedestrian Safety Month

San Antonio’s Transportation Department will host a Walk & Bike to School Day event this week for Loma Park Elementary School students, among citywide National Pedestrian Safety Month programming.

The event is the second time a Walk & Bike to School Day has been held at the elementary school this year.

“This event was so popular last spring that we brought it back for Pedestrian Safety Month,” said Sean Beauvais, Safe Routes to School Program Manager. “Students walking and biking is not only healthy; it also helps reduce car traffic during peak morning hours, improving air quality and neighborhood safety for everyone.”

Like the first, families are encouraged to gather at Monterrey Park at 6:45 a.m. The half-mile route to the school will begin at 7:15 a.m. with department staff, parents and school volunteers leading.

The event is two-fold, as it serves as a chance for students and families to participate in a safe, active transportation zone, while also reinforcing the department’s plans to implement a Safe Routes to School program across the city.

Loma Park is one of three schools the department identified in the planned pilot. The program’s application is pending approval from the Texas Department of Transportation.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

National Pedestrian Safety Month, also known as WALKtober, typically occurs in October.

The declaration is recognized by the National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a spokesperson for the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO) said.

Throughout the month, a spotlight is put on raising awareness about pedestrian safety and highlighting the importance of walking as an alternative to driving or taking transit.

“Because the Alamo Area experiences a higher than national average rate of pedestrian fatalities, making our streets safer for people on foot is a critical priority,” the AAMPO spokesperson said.

AAMPO, citing Texas Department of Transportation Crash data, said 80 pedestrians were killed and 159 were seriously injured in 2024.

TxDOT says pedestrian-involved crashes and fatalities begin to peak at this time of the year. To see some of TxDOT’s guidance for drivers and pedestrians, click here.

AAMPO is planning community activations to garner input and comments on its Mobility 2050 long-range transportation plans. Comments on the survey can be submitted here.

