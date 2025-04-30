Loma Park Elementary students encouraged to participate in Walk and Bike to School Day

SAN ANTONIO – Some Edgewood Independent School District students are encouraged to participate in Walk and Bike to School Day on Thursday, with some help from the City of San Antonio’s Transportation Department.

The event, in partnership with the department’s Safe Routes to School program, invites Loma Park Elementary students and families to meet at 7 a.m. near the school at Monterrey Park, according to a news release.

Beginning at 7:15 a.m., department staff, parents and volunteers will lead the students on the half-mile route.

“Walking or biking just a half mile to school is a powerful way to encourage daily exercise and promote independence in children,” said Safe Routes to School Program Manager Sean Beauvais. “It also helps reduce car traffic during peak morning hours, improving air quality and neighborhood safety for everyone.”

The event, in conjunction, highlights the city’s Vision Zero program and highlights active transportation methods for students, the release stated.

For more information about the event and to see the route, click here.