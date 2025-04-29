Texas teacher pay falls $10K below national average, says the Texas State Teachers Association

The average teacher pay across Texas has fallen more than $10,000 below the national average, according to the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA).

In a release from the TSTA, this data comes from the National Education Association’s latest annual survey of state financial commitments to public education.

Using data from the Texas Education Agency, the NEA estimated that the average teacher in Texas earns $63,749 for the 2024-2025 school year. The national average for a teacher is $74,117.

That is a $10,428 difference. Texas teachers continue to lose money, according to the TSTA. In 2024, the average pay was $9,567 less than the national average.

Financial data from the NEA also revealed that Texas’ per-pupil spending based on average daily attendance (ADA) for the current school year is $13,189, which is $5,664 less than the national average of $18,853.

“Gov. Greg Abbott and his legislative allies have been undermining Texas’ public education system and jeopardizing the futures of millions of Texas children as well as the state’s future economy,” Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said. “So far during this year’s legislative session, they have found time to divert $1 billion from the state budget to private schools with a voucher program that will drain even more resources from our students.”

According to the TSTA, Texas teachers’ salaries are worth 8.12 percent less than they were in 2016 because of inflation.

