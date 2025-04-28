Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Fiesta de los Niños celebrates STEM learning and video games at Fiesta 2025

The 15th annual Fiesta event took place on Sunday, April 27 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Fiesta, STEM, San Antonio, KSATKids
Thousands of families celebrated this year’s Fiesta with a science twist at Fiesta de los Niños. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of families celebrated this year’s Fiesta with a science twist at Fiesta de los Niños.

Families enjoyed a day of demonstrations featuring video games, VR technology, live music, Fiesta medals and learning opportunities for children at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Recommended Videos

“This right now is a playground for him,” said Savannah Gonzales, mother of 9-year-old Josiah. “He can spend hours in a museum."

Gonzales said Josiah loves science, building Legos and video games. She added that life hasn’t always been easy for Josiah, and it’s been a long journey learning to live with disabilities.

However, she said that video gaming has been a game-changer for Josiah.

“He would have a lot of outbursts as any autism mother has seen, and video gaming has helped him calm down, has helped them focus,” Gonzales said. “And now that he has his new VR goggles ... new things have come together for him.”

“We are all about marrying tradition and technology,” said Stephanie Garcia with Port San Antonio. “We have a really robust, thriving STEM ecosystem within San Antonio, and all of our community partners are just as excited to spend the day with kids and inspire them to pursue careers in technology."

This year marks the 15th annual Fiesta de los Niños that has taken place in the Alamo City, and the third year it’s happened at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Garcia said the event aims to combine children’s interests with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in San Antonio.

“A lot of the skill sets that kids develop while they’re playing video games can be linked to technologies that are being developed, such as flight simulators or driving simulators,” Garcia said. “Those are just higher forms of gamification.”

Josiah isn’t only a video game player — he’s also developing his own game, which has already reached 1,000 players.

“It’s a lot of challenging stuff, but he has overcome so much,” Gonzales said. “And he is not afraid to go for the ambition that he has.”

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Alexis Montalbo headshot

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS