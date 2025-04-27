Chanclas y Cervezas breaks attendance record at 6th annual Fiesta event

Thousands gathered at The Greenline Park on April 26 for the sixth annual Chanclas y Cervezas during Fiesta 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Chanclas y Cervezas broke its attendance record at the sixth annual Fiesta event, drawing thousands of excited Fiesta-goers, according to a press release from organizers.

The Fiesta event, which was held on Saturday, April 26, at The Greenline Park on the Southeast Side, drew more than 5,000 attendees.

Organizers from Chanclas y Cervezas said proceeds support Brooks Gives Back, a nonprofit organization that benefits the area’s youth, families, and seniors.

“Our goal is to showcase the heart and soul of Brooks in a way that benefits the people who live, work, learn, play, and stay in the region,” said Leo Gomez, president and CEO of Brooks. “This year’s record-breaking crowd proves that people are embracing what we’re literally building at Brooks, which is a vibrant and transformative community.”

According to organizers of the Fiesta event, Chanclas y Cervezas offered fun activities for all ages, including face painting, hair coloring, Fiesta games like the chancla toss, and various food options.

This year’s event also featured Frankie J, a former member of the Kumbia Kings, as the headline performer.

