SAPD searching for missing woman with medical condition last seen on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman with a diagnosed medical condition.

Police said that Jennifer Gurrola-Reyes, 29, was last seen on Wednesday in the 7000 block of West Military Drive, located on the West Side.

Gurrola-Reyes has brown hair and brown eyes. According to SAPD, she also has tattoos on her chest, right hand and left arm.

Gurrola-Reyes is 5 feet, 2 inches tall. SAPD said that she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and an orange or red backpack.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

