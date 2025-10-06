One year after Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance, another missing mom’s case reenters the spotlight

SAN ANTONIO – One year has passed since Olmos Park mom Suzanne Clark Simpson disappeared.

Though her body has not been found, her husband, Brad Simpson, was charged with her murder and his trial has tentatively been set for Feb. 13, 2026.

On the one-year mark of her disappearance, KSAT is widening the spotlight for another missing mom whose story is similar to Suzanne’s.

Cecilia Huerta Gallegos’ body has not been found. However, her husband has been charged with her murder and is set to go to trial on Oct. 22.

“She was a really happy person,” Gallegos’ sister, Mireya Lopez, said. “She loved working at nursing homes, especially with older people. She would always be positive. She had so many goals that she wanted to accomplish.”

However, Gallegos was never able to fulfill those goals.

Police and Gallegos’ family believe her happiness, was stolen by Reyes Gallegos, her husband.

In 2019, surveillance video showed Gallegos going into her house where Reyes Gallegos and their kids were inside. She was never seen again.

Reyes Gallegos was arrested and charged in connection with his wife’s murder in 2021.

“It has been hard for her kids, for us, for the whole family,” Lopez said. “Especially, because, six years you’re talking about. Living with that every single day.”

Gallegos and Reyes had four children together. The youngest is now nine years old. Their oldest has since graduated high school.

Lopez said it was painful seeing Suzanne Clark Simpson’s situation unfold a year ago.

“It was pretty hard because every case I’ve seen on social media, it gets to me, if it’s similar to Cecilia’s case,” Lopez said. “I do feel for them because I wouldn’t want nobody (sic) to go through what we went through. The first years were real tough to this moment. It’s something I have not recovered from.”

Lopez said she still has faith that Cecilia will be found eventually.

When Reyes Gallegos’ murder trial starts later this month, she hopes her family will get the justice they seek.

Lopez is hopeful the same comes for Suzanne Clark Simpson’s family.

“Don’t give up,” Lopez said. “Fight until y’all find her.”

