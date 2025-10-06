Schertz officers rearrest man in Corpus Christi, faces new murder charge, authorities say

With the help of Corpus Christi police office, Schertz police rearrested Aaron James Declouette, 62, and charged him with murder on Oct. 6, 2025. This mugshot is from June 2024 when Declouette was facing a tampering with evidence charge related to this case.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police officers said they needed to travel more than 100 miles south to arrest a suspect accused of murdering a woman in 2023.

According to a news release, a Guadalupe County grand jury indicted Aaron James Declouette, 62, on two charges on Oct. 2: murder (first-degree felony) and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (third-degree felony).

After a warrant for Declouette’s arrest was issued, Schertz police officers said they were able to track the suspect down Monday in Corpus Christi — with the help of the Corpus Christi Police Department’s gang unit — without incident.

Police originally identified Declouette as a person of interest in connection with the death of Lisa Sipes. In a 2024 news release, authorities said Sipes, 42, was found dead inside her apartment in May 2023 at the Palmera Apartments in the 500 block of FM 3009.

Schertz police determined Sipes’ death as “suspicious.”

According to the same 2024 news release, Declouette was arrested on June 28, 2024, and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a tampering with evidence charge related to Sipes’ death. Jail records indicate that he bonded out of custody on June 29, 2024.

Authorities said on Monday that Declouette is in the process of being extradited back to the Guadalupe County Jail.

A Guadalupe County judge set his new bond at $1 million, according to Monday’s news release.

Schertz police said that this case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

