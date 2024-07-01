98º
Man arrested in connection with suspicious death of woman, Schertz police say

Aaron James Declouette charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SCHERTZ, Texas – A 61-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the 2023 death of a woman, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Authorities responded to a call around 10 p.m. on May 26, 2023, for reports of a deceased person at the Palmera Apartments in the 500 block of FM 3009.

The person was identified as 42-year-old Lisa Sipes. Police determined that her death happened under suspicious circumstances.

Following a year-long investigation, police said that Aaron James Declouette, 61, was placed into custody for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with Sipes’ death.

Declouette was transported and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.

