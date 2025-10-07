‘Welcome home’: Texas State’s Witliff Collections announces acquisition of Taylor Sheridan’s creative archive

Taylor Sheridan arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Texas State University’s Witliff Collections announced its acquisition of Taylor Sheridan’s creative archive, calling it “an honor to welcome him home.”

Sheridan is known for the television works “Yellowstone” and “Landman,” as well as screenwriting credits for “Sicario” and “Wind River.”

“There’s hardly another American writer whose work would be more at home here,” said Carrie Fountain, Wittliff Collections Literary Curator. “Within these walls echo the voices of Cormac McCarthy, Larry McMurtry and Charles Portis. To acquire the papers of such a preeminent writer making work at the very top of his game will provide endless inspiration and insight to generations of creatives and researchers. We’re honored to welcome Taylor Sheridan home.”

A Thursday, Oct. 2 news release said the archive would grow in stages, beginning with drafts of his early scripts from films such as “Hell or High Water.” The collection will also include drafts of pilot episodes for “Yellowstone,” “1883” and “1923.”

Sheridan, who spent some of his early life in Texas, briefly attended Texas State as a theater major in the 1990s.

This spring, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university, according to the release.

“His archive will be an essential resource for understanding how contemporary stories are crafted, and we are immensely proud that he has entrusted The Wittliff to preserve and share his legacy,” said David Coleman, director of the Witliff Collections.

Sheridan netted an Oscar nomination for the “Hell or High Water” screenplay in 2016.

Sheridan co-created the Paramount Network show “Yellowstone,” which premiered in 2018. The show’s prequel, “1923,” closed down several streets in downtown San Antonio for filming last year.

During the most recent Texas Legislature, Sheridan and several other Texas actors, such as Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, spoke in favor of the state’s efforts to expand its film incentives program.

Last October, the Witliff announced it had doubled its collection of works from the late author Cormac McCarthy.

