📸 PHOTOS: ‘1923′ filming takes over downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Hollywood has taken over several blocks of downtown San Antonio for the Paramount+ show “1923.″

As previously reported, the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture worked to bring the production to town.

Recommended Videos

Several roads have been closed to accommodate the filming, but production equipment and prop cars can still be seen. Here’s a look at one of the locations, the corner of Travis and Broadway, that has been transformed by the production team.

The corner of Travis and Broadway before and during filming of "1923" (KSAT 2024, Google Maps)

"1923"filming in downtown San Antonio (KSAT 2024)

A close up of a window display for "1923" (KSAT 2024)

"1923"filming in downtown San Antonio (KSAT 2024)

"1923"filming in downtown San Antonio (KSAT 2024)

Cars used for "1923" in downtown San Antonio (KSAT 2024)

Road Closed to accommodate filming "1923" (KSAT 2024)

Peacock Alley Closed in downtown San Antonio for filming "1923" (KSAT 2024)

Production is expected to wrap by Sept. 27.

See our interview with the CEO of Women in Film & Television San Antonio about the historic production.

RELATED