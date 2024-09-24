📸 PHOTOS: ‘1923′ filming takes over downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Hollywood has taken over several blocks of downtown San Antonio for the Paramount+ show “1923.″
As previously reported, the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture worked to bring the production to town.
Several roads have been closed to accommodate the filming, but production equipment and prop cars can still be seen. Here’s a look at one of the locations, the corner of Travis and Broadway, that has been transformed by the production team.
Production is expected to wrap by Sept. 27.
See our interview with the CEO of Women in Film & Television San Antonio about the historic production.
