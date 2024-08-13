‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ’1923′ to film in San Antonio in September

(James Minchin, ©2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. 1923 and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom)

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is about to travel back in time to “1923.”

The “Yellowstone” spinoff drama “1923″ will film in San Antonio next month.

The series is an origin story to the popular “Yellowstone” franchise and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Brandon Sklenar plays their nephew who is on a quest to get back to Montana to reunite with his love interest, Alex, who is played by Julia Schlepper.

It was previously reported that the show’s second season, which started production in June, would be filmed in Austin. Now, city officials have confirmed that San Antonio is getting in on the action.

“The film division of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is actively working with production personnel to facilitate the Paramount+ TV series 1923′s filming in San Antonio this fall,” said Stacey Norton, marketing, film & music administrator for the Department of Arts & Culture for the City of San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Report, filming will take place on Broadway between Pecan and Houston Streets and on Travis Street from Alamo to Jefferson Streets. Businesses in the area have already been notified of street closures.

The San Antonio Report said production will include five phases and will start on Sept. 9 with preparation work in the area. Filming day is scheduled for Sept. 19 and production will wrap by Sept. 27.

Legacy Casting is casting extras for “1923″ and frequently posts casting calls on Facebook. As of publishing, there are no calls for extras for the filming dates in San Antonio.