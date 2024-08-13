95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ’1923′ to film in San Antonio in September

‘1923′ stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, others

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Department of Arts & Culture, Arts, Downtown, Entertainment
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+ (James Minchin, ©2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. 1923 and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom)

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is about to travel back in time to “1923.”

The “Yellowstone” spinoff drama “1923″ will film in San Antonio next month.

Recommended Videos

The series is an origin story to the popular “Yellowstone” franchise and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Brandon Sklenar plays their nephew who is on a quest to get back to Montana to reunite with his love interest, Alex, who is played by Julia Schlepper.

It was previously reported that the show’s second season, which started production in June, would be filmed in Austin. Now, city officials have confirmed that San Antonio is getting in on the action.

“The film division of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is actively working with production personnel to facilitate the Paramount+ TV series 1923′s filming in San Antonio this fall,” said Stacey Norton, marketing, film & music administrator for the Department of Arts & Culture for the City of San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Report, filming will take place on Broadway between Pecan and Houston Streets and on Travis Street from Alamo to Jefferson Streets. Businesses in the area have already been notified of street closures.

The San Antonio Report said production will include five phases and will start on Sept. 9 with preparation work in the area. Filming day is scheduled for Sept. 19 and production will wrap by Sept. 27.

Legacy Casting is casting extras for “1923″ and frequently posts casting calls on Facebook. As of publishing, there are no calls for extras for the filming dates in San Antonio.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos