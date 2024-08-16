‘1923′ production in San Antonio creates full-circle moment a century after historic movie ‘Wings’ was filmed here

(public domain/James Minchin, Wings poster - public domain/ "1923" image ©2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. 1923 and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom)

San Antonio landing "1923" production is being compared to "Wings" movie being filmed in the Alamo City in 1926-1927.

SAN ANTONIO – Hollywood is heading to San Antonio.

That’s the buzz this week as city officials announced that the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923″ will film in the Alamo City in September.

The series is set a century ago, nearly the same time San Antonio first made Hollywood history as the filming location for “Wings” — the first movie to win the Academy Award for Outstanding Picture. The 1927 silent film was released by Paramount; Paramount+ is the network behind “1923.” It’s a full-circle moment if you ask Ceslie Armstrong, the CEO of Women in Film & Television San Antonio.

“The premiere (of ‘Wings’) was just steps away from where the production of ‘1923′ will be,’ said Armstrong, who worked as a liaison in the efforts to bring “1923″ to San Antonio.

“It really takes a lot of moving parts and a lot of very interested, hard-working people to put these things together,” Armstrong said.

She credits San Antonio’s Arts & Culture Department and the San Antonio Film Commission for their work in landing the gig.

“San Antonio really can and is eager to service these kinds of major productions,” Armstrong said.

“The fact that this project has selected San Antonio as a filming destination speaks highly of all that our vibrant and thriving city has to offer television and film projects,” said Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones. “San Antonio provides productions so many different looks and eras, lending itself well for any story to be told.”

Jones said San Antonio has “turnkey film permitting” which helped entice the production company, 101 Studios.

Armstrong says “1923″ will employ local talent and create a halo effect for local industries including catering, hospitality, vehicle services and others. And it could even help the city bring in more film projects in the future.

“It’s a major production of A-list caliber,” Armstrong said. “It positions San Antonio as the kind of location that can service that kind of production.”

San Antonio has a healthy film industry, but there haven’t been as many productions as there used to be, Armstrong said. She said COVID had a big impact.

She called landing this gig “a big deal” that will market San Antonio as a film-friendly city that can service every job that it takes.

It’s also a win for women in the film and television industry because it was a team of women who collaborated to bring “1923″ here.

“We’re very fortunate to have Kim LeBlanc here,” Armstrong said about the head of the city’s film commission.

And back to that full-circle comparison with “Wings” — the movie featured Clara Bow in the main female role. She was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the time.

“She was Madonna meets Nicole Kidman meets Scarlett Johansson,” Armstrong said. “Helen Mirren also fits that description.”

Another big deal for Armstrong and for the members of Women in Film & Television, a global organization that has worked for more than 50 years to advance and support women in media.

