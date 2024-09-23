What’s a Makerspace? Harlandale ISD technology hub helps students explore their interests

SAN ANTONIO – Even though the Makerspace has only been open for a little over a year, it’s already served more than 2,000 students in Harlandale ISD. Faculty members say this is just the beginning of what the space can offer.

“Possibilities are within their grasp. That, you know, this isn’t something that only happens on a different side of town, or that they have to leave our area to obtain these opportunities. They can have exposure and experiences right here at home,” said Meghan Guerrero, Gifted and Talented CTE STEM coordinator for the district. “I also want them to think, like, ‘My God, this is the coolest place I’ve ever been!’”

The Makerspace is a repurposed school building that’s been turned into a technology hub, filled with equipment students may not otherwise have access to.

From rooms with computers for streaming video games to 3D printers, programmable robots, drone obstacle courses, flight simulators, VR equipment, and audio and video recording rooms, faculty members want to give students every opportunity to explore their interests.

“At the end of the day, we’re a K-12 district, and our heart is what’s best for kids and making sure our kids are properly equipped to go into the world and be successful citizens and contributing,” said Guerrero. “When I use the word ‘makerspace,’ I really do mean a place for makers to make.”

Every computer inside the Makerspace was built by students, and Guerrero says that’s intentional.

“If a kid comes and says, ‘I want to make this,’ we usually say, ‘Well, we have a tool that can do that, but you’re going to have to sit down and figure it out,’” Guerrero said. “It’s what changes a student from maybe not being into school to being engaged, because now they know, ‘This is what I’m interested in. This is how I can make this.’”

The site will be the home of GMSA@9′s Live Bexarfest show, letting students in the program know about the nonprofits they will be paired to help with. You can learn more about it here.