MAP: These roads will be impacted by the filming of ‘1923′ Paramount+ series in downtown SA

The filming of a Paramount+ show will impact several closures in downtown San Antonio in the coming weeks.

The closures are to facilitate filming for “1923,” a prequel of “Yellowstone.”

Closures will impact the following areas:

September 6 – 15, 2024

Roads and sidewalks open

Street parking will be closed on Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Travis St.

September 16 – 18, 2024

Sidewalks open

Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic

Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic

E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic

Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St. – Northbound traffic only

September 19, 2024

Sidewalks on Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. will be closed during morning filming, estimated to reopen by afternoon

Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic

Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic

E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic

Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St.– Northbound traffic only

Businesses remain open and accessible, except for the morning of September 19. The production team has been in contact with area stakeholders to make accommodations.

September 20 – 25, 2024

Sidewalks open

Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic

Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic

E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic

Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St. – Northbound traffic only

