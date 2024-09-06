84º
These roads will be impacted by the filming of ‘1923′ Paramount+ series in downtown SA

Closures are to facilitate filming for ‘1923′

MAP: These roads will be impacted by the filming of ‘1923′ Paramount+ series in downtown SA (COSA)

The filming of a Paramount+ show will impact several closures in downtown San Antonio in the coming weeks.

The closures are to facilitate filming for “1923,” a prequel of “Yellowstone.”

Closures will impact the following areas:

September 6 – 15, 2024

  • Roads and sidewalks open
  • Street parking will be closed on Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Travis St.

September 16 – 18, 2024

  • Sidewalks open
  • Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St. – Northbound traffic only

September 19, 2024

  • Sidewalks on Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. will be closed during morning filming, estimated to reopen by afternoon
  • Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St.– Northbound traffic only
  • Businesses remain open and accessible, except for the morning of September 19. The production team has been in contact with area stakeholders to make accommodations.

September 20 – 25, 2024

  • Sidewalks open
  • Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
  • Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St. – Northbound traffic only

