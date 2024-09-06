These roads will be impacted by the filming of ‘1923′ Paramount+ series in downtown SA

The filming of a Paramount+ show will impact several closures in downtown San Antonio in the coming weeks.
The closures are to facilitate filming for “1923,” a prequel of “Yellowstone.”
Closures will impact the following areas:
September 6 – 15, 2024
- Roads and sidewalks open
- Street parking will be closed on Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Travis St.
September 16 – 18, 2024
- Sidewalks open
- Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic
- Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
- E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
- Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St. – Northbound traffic only
September 19, 2024
- Sidewalks on Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. will be closed during morning filming, estimated to reopen by afternoon
- Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic
- Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
- E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
- Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St.– Northbound traffic only
- Businesses remain open and accessible, except for the morning of September 19. The production team has been in contact with area stakeholders to make accommodations.
September 20 – 25, 2024
- Sidewalks open
- Broadway between E. Pecan St. and E. Houston St. closed to vehicular traffic
- Peacock Alley between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
- E. Travis St. between Jefferson St. and N. Alamo St. closed to vehicular traffic
- Broadway between E. Pecan St. and 3rd St. – Northbound traffic only
