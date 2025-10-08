Death of worker halts construction at future site of data center in Medina County

Construction equipment sits idle at the site on CR 683, north of Interstate 35 near Lytle.

SAN ANTONIO – All construction has been halted at the future site of a super-sized data center in Medina County after a worker died there earlier this week.

>> Worker killed at data center construction site in Medina County, spokesperson says

Recommended Videos

Turner Construction, the company overseeing the project, issued a statement Wednesday morning that did not indicate how long the work suspension would last.

However, it said the company was working with investigators to determine how the deadly incident occurred and how it could be prevented in the future.

An employee for a construction company was killed on Monday at the site of a future data center in Medina County, according to a spokesperson for Rowan Digital Infrastructure. (KSAT)

The worker died after they were hit by an articulating truck around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the statement.

A spokesman did not respond to further questions asking for the worker’s gender or age.

The death happened at the site on County Road 683, the future home of Rowan Digital Infrastructure’s superscale data center, known as the Cinco project.

The facility was the subject of a story that aired on KSAT last week.

Quentin Ashcraft said he was heading to a medical appointment on Monday morning when he noticed signs of a medical emergency at the construction site.

“Just a bunch of ambulances,” Ashcraft said. “Then they stopped all those gravel trucks, and they were all lined up on the road.”

Ashcraft said that he only learned what happened later from another neighbor.

Even before the worker’s death, though, he said he felt uneasy having the construction site as a neighbor.

“Any time you have big equipment, it’s going to be dangerous,” Ashcraft said. “It’s already a pretty busy road, and then now you add all the equipment and big trucks.”

The worker’s death happened within the construction site’s gates, allegedly while other workers were in the area.

Turner Construction said it would provide counselors for other staff members.

Below is the full statement the company shared with KSAT:

“Earlier this week, a tragic incident occurred at one of our worksites in which an individual was struck by an articulating truck. Our staff and onsite medics responded immediately, and emergency services took over upon arrival, providing every possible measure of care. Sadly, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the individual’s family, loved ones, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to understanding how this happened to ensure an incident like this never occurs again. All work on site was suspended as we work with the authorities in a comprehensive investigation.

“This is heartbreaking and counseling services are being made available to all workers affected by this tragedy.”

Rowan Digital Infrastructure also issued a brief written statement, extending sympathies to the family of the worker killed and pledging support to Turner Construction.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

A Medina County sheriff’s spokesperson said they would provide information but had not responded as of Wednesday afternoon.

KSAT also emailed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for confirmation of a separate investigation by that agency. An auto-reply indicated that its media liaisons were out of the office due to the federal government’s shutdown.

Read also: